AAP's Raghav Chadha cries EVM foul, says Cong's ‘polling agent’ blocking voters

AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged EVM glitches at several booths across Punjab. The AAP leader also accused SAD and Congress of booth capturing.

In a series of tweets, Raghav Chadha has accused the rival parties of impairing EVMs and has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action.

“Reports coming in from Guru Har Sahai AC, Booth No. 23. Capturing attempted by SAD workers. They entered booths & are asking polling officers to let their NRI family members to vote (through someone on their behalf) else they won't allow anyone to vote,” Raghav Chadha wrote in a tweet.

Lashing out at Cong’s ‘polling agent’ for not letting voters freely exercise their franchise, he said, “In Bhoa AC's Booth No 95, a polling agent of Congress has placed his chair next to EVM so that he has a clear view of who is voting for which party. He isn't removing his chair despite complaints.”

He further went on to accuse the poll officers of ‘not applying ink’ on voters who have cast their votes. “This is a serious issue and can lead to bogus voting,” he added.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, AAP came second with an overall 24.4% vote share against Congress' 38.5%. This time, AAP is contesting with comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, a two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur, as the CM face.