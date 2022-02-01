Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / After son denied ticket from Kharar, former Punjab minister lashes out at Channi
punjab assembly election

After son denied ticket from Kharar, former Punjab minister lashes out at Channi

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Monday lashed out at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought CBI inquiry into the case for which the Enforcement Directorate raided a dozen homes and offices belonging to his nephew
Former Congress minister Jagmohan Singh Kang (right) and his son at their residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Monday lashed out at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought CBI inquiry into the case for which the Enforcement Directorate raided a dozen homes and offices belonging to his nephew.

Agitated with the Congress for not giving ticket to his son from the Kharar seat for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Kang while addressing mediapersons on Monday also highlighted the incident wherein a woman IAS officer had accused Channi of harassing her by sending inappropriate text messages.

Son to fight as independent

His son Yadvindra Singh Kang will contest the polls from Kharar as an independent candidate and will file nomination papers on Tuesday, the former minister said.

Kang levelled allegations against the CM of buying land for his personal use and then charging it to the Kharar municipal council’s accounts, thus costing the civic body crores of rupees. “I have been humiliated. Now, I will go to every village in Morinda, Chamkaur Sahib and then in Bhadaur. We will defeat him,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP