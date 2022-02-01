After son denied ticket from Kharar, former Punjab minister lashes out at Channi

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Monday lashed out at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought CBI inquiry into the case for which the Enforcement Directorate raided a dozen homes and offices belonging to his nephew.

Agitated with the Congress for not giving ticket to his son from the Kharar seat for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Kang while addressing mediapersons on Monday also highlighted the incident wherein a woman IAS officer had accused Channi of harassing her by sending inappropriate text messages.

Son to fight as independent

His son Yadvindra Singh Kang will contest the polls from Kharar as an independent candidate and will file nomination papers on Tuesday, the former minister said.

Kang levelled allegations against the CM of buying land for his personal use and then charging it to the Kharar municipal council’s accounts, thus costing the civic body crores of rupees. “I have been humiliated. Now, I will go to every village in Morinda, Chamkaur Sahib and then in Bhadaur. We will defeat him,” he said.