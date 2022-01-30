AICC names four observers for Punjab

New Delhi The Congress on Saturday appointed four region-wise observers for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls slated for February 20.

While two observers have been appointed for the Malwa region, which has 69 of the total 117 Assembly seats, one observer each has been appointed for the Majha and Doaba regions.

“Congress president has approved the appointment of Sanjay Nirupam and Arjun Modhwadia as AICC observers for Malwa region, Uttam Kumar Reddy for Majha and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for Doaba,” according to an official statement from the party.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab and is pitted in a multi-cornered contest with the AAP, the Akali-BSP combine and the BJP which has forged ties with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and SAD Sanyukt of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.