Amid low turnout in Malwa, Muktsar sees 78.47% polling

PATIALA/BATHINDA

Barring few minor clashes, voting in the Malwa belt of Punjab — comprising 69 of the 117 assembly seats — remained peaceful on Sunday. The region recorded 69.33% turnout, a steep decline from 81.1% in the 2017 elections. However, Muktsar district witnessed 78.47% turnout, the highest among all districts in the state.

The region has high-stakes constituencies from were prominent politicians, including CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur), former chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi), SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Jalalabad), Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh (Patiala), AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann (Dhuri), former CM and Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and former Akali minister Parminder Dhindsa (Lehra) and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal from (Bathinda Urban), are trying their luck.

Chamkaur Sahib, from where chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting, recorded a voting percent of 74.2%. Lambi, from where Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is contesting, saw a poll percentage of 72.4%. On SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s turf Jalalabad, 77% of voters exercised their right to franchise. The Patiala Urban constituency, from where Capt Amarinder is seeking re-election, registered 63.3% poll percentage, the lowest amongst the all high-profile seats in the state.

According to reports, unidentified Congress workers were booked for manhandling Aam Aadmi Party candidate Labh Singh, who is contesting against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur seat.

Polling remained peaceful in Fatehgarh Sahib district, which include three assembly segments of Amloh, Bassi Pathana and Fatehgarh Sahib. Though the final polling details were yet to come till filing of the report, the district recorded 69.34% of polling till 5pm. In 2017, the district recorded 81.7% polling.

Malerkotla district, having two constituencies Amargarh and Malerkotla, recorded 72.84% polling. Amargarh witnessed 72.88% polling while in Malerkolta, 72.8% of voters exercised their franchise. Sangrur district polled 74.3% votes in five constituencies.

A scuffle took place between Congress and Shiromani Akai Dal (Sanyukt) workers in Khanauri town of the district. The Bhawanigarh police registered a case against an unidentified person after they found poll slips with photos of Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla. A case was registered under Sections 171-C (Undue influence at elections) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC..

District election officer-cum- deputy commissioner Ramvir said the turnout was 74.7 % in Lehra, 76.6 % in Dirba, 73.8 % in Sunam, 74.4% in Dhuri and 72.2% in Sangrur segments.

Two sons of Ferozepur Urban BJP candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Bollywood actor Mahie Gill, besides an aide of the constituency’s Congress nominee were booked for poll code violation on the eve of the Punjab assembly elections.

In his report to the police, the Ferozepur Urban returning officer said that Anumeet Hira Sodhi, the elder son of the BJP nominee, held a rally at Azad Chowk without permission on February 11, while actor Mahie Gill was also present on the stage. A case was registered against Anumeet and Mahie under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

An AAP worker was injured in a clash between party supporters and BJP workers at the border village of Jallo Kee in Ferozepur Urban assembly segment on Sunday.