Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab Poll promise on “Fake FIRs” in dig at Congress

Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP has emerged as a key challenger in Punjab, on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the ruling Congress over the issue of ‘parcha raj’ (fake FIRs) in the state.

The AAP chief, addressing a press conference in the state that votes on Sunday, claimed that traders and other people in the state are being intimidated with false cases.

“There is parcha raj in Punjab. Fake FIRs are being filed. The situation is such that people don't reveal for whom they voted… fearing they will face an FIR.”

With AAP's Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann by his side, Kejriwal assured the state's people that his party will eradicate the “parcha raj” if it forms the government this time.

“All previous fake FIRs will be scrapped and an element of fear will be removed from the minds of people," Kejriwal said.

Stressing on the 'perilous' situation of traders, he further said, “Traders are extremely afraid. There are a lot of fake FIRs registered against them. They are also being extorted and being threatened with raids if they don't pay.”

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister had also vowed that the party will put an end to such practices and all fake cases will be dismissed in the state.

Meanwhile, as he welcomed Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu into the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday also censured the Congress party over the recent security-related incidents in the state including the sacrilege bid in Golden Temple, and the Ludhiana court bomb blast.

“If the sacrilege bid at Bargari was probed on time and the mastermind was punished, no one would have dared to commit sacrilege at the Harmandir Sahib in Golden temple. No one knows who is behind the Maur bomb blast," he said and accused the rival party of being in collusion with the masterminds of these incidents.

