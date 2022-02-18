Assembly polls: Badals lash out at AAP, call Kejriwal anti-Punjab

Addressing separate election rallies in Punjab on Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that it would ruin the state if voted to power.

The SAD president, who was in Malout to campaign for party candidate Harpreet Singh, said: “Arvind Kejriwal has a clear cut anti-Punjab agenda. He may try to fool Punjabis with false guarantees during electioneering but the truth is that he is discriminating against Punjab and Punjabis in Delhi”.

Sukhbir said that no Sikh legislator had been thought fit to be made a minister in Delhi by the AAP government led by Kejriwal. “Did Kejriwal even come to thank you after you made the AAP the principal opposition party in Punjab? Did he visit you during the period of Covid? Did he send any medicine to you on behalf of the Delhi government?” he asked the gathering.

Harsimrat, who was addressing a gathering in favour of SAD candidates Talbir Singh Gill and Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar, alleged Kejriwal had taken an anti-Punjab stance in the Supreme Court on crucial issues, such as river-water sharing and closure of thermal plants. She alleged the AAP government in Delhi had thrice rejected the recommendations of a committee to release Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 blast case.

The former Union minister also led a blistering attack on AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, saying he was a “dummy” who did not have the guts to stand up to Kejriwal. “Tomorrow if Kejriwal ordered Mann to sign away the river waters of Punjab to Haryana and Delhi, he would do so immediately to save his chair,” she said.