Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari campaigns for party candidate in Hoshiarpur, woos migrant voters

To woo migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, singer-turned-MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned in the Hoshiarpur segment on Sunday, and urged them to vote for the BJP. The party has fielded former minister Tikshan Sud from the seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiwari addressed a gathering of migrants outside the JCT Mill in Chohal village on Sunday and tried to impress them with his singing and Bhojpuri dialect. To strike a chord with them, he sang his famous numbers and clicked selfies with them.

“I will upload these pictures on my Facebook account and keep them as a memory as it is my first visit to Hoshiarpur. You can also see these photos whenever you wish,” he told the gathering amid cheers.

Although he arrived two hours late, people waited for him patiently. He started off with ‘Bole So Nihal’ and then greeted them in Bhojpuri.

“I will interlace my speech with Bhojpuri to assure you that I am ‘asli’ Manoj Tiwari,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged people to press the ‘lotus’ button on February 20 to help the BJP win the election.

Touching upon the religious issues of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he said only the BJP could take along all communities. He also reminded them that the Modi government had started e-Shram cards to provide them job security.

Coming down on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he claimed that it was befooling the people of Punjab by promising to implement its Delhi model whereas it had utterly failed to deliver in the national capital. He alleged that pensions were not being released and mohalla clinics were not providing good health services to the people of Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I will quit politics if proven wrong. People are struggling to get due benefits in Delhi,” he said.

On the contrary, the Modi government had taken care of all sections of society, he added.

Later, he went to Bhim Nagar, another locality on the outskirts of the city having a concentration of migrant population, and asked for votes in a similar style. Union minister of state Som Parkash also accompanied him.