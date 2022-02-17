Bhagwant Mann drunkard, passed class 12 in 3 years: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann by saying how the AAP could give command of the poll-bound state to such a person.

Addressing a public gathering in Bhatinda on Wednesday, Channi called Bhagwant Mann a drunkard and illiterate person. "Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed class 12 in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?," Channi said.

He also questioned how Delhi CM and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal decided to give Punjab in the hands of Bhagwant Mann.

Mann, who was named the AAP's CM candidate last month, will contest the election from the Dhuri assembly constituency, which has been a stronghold of the Congress party since 2012.

A former stand-up comedian, Mann joined Arvind Kejriwal's party back in 2014 and is currently the head of AAP's Punjab unit and a two-term and sitting MP from the state's Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

As a CM candidate, Mann has made several promises to Punjab's three crore people including making the state free from the drug problem, filling the state's coffers and clearing debts.

Elections to all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab will take place on February 20.

Meanwhile, four days before the election, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked controversy on Wednesday as he asked Punjab's people to not let "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. Channi's remark, which was apparently directed towards AAP's leaders, met with widespread criticism from Arvind Kejriwal and other opposition leaders.

Kejriwal termed Channi's comment as ‘very shameful’ while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Congress of trying to divide and rule. On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati said that people should teach a lesson to the Congress in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

