BJP Amritsar-East candidate alleges attack on wife by Majithia’s supporters

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Amritsar-East candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju, alleging an attack on his wife during an election campaign, staged a protest along with other party rank and file at the Hall Gate on Saturday.

“At 11.15 am, I was at the Airport road when three to four people waylaid my car. They put their hands inside the car and tried to pull my scarf. I told my driver not to stop the vehicle. We, somehow, managed to save ourselves. I have proof of the attack as at the time of the incident, I was talking to an election observer. Similarly, at 4 pm, I was campaigning with other women workers in the Mohkampura area when three to four youths started teasing my daughter and daughter-in-law. After this, we got a call informing us that some people have misbehaved with our driver, besides stealing the vehicle’s key,” said Raju’s wife Anu Singh.

Raju alleged that former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was behind this.

He said he has already informed the Election Commission and Amritsar police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill about the incident. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik was also present at the protest.

However, Majithia said, “We are busy with our campaign. Neither he lived in Amritsar Sahib nor he knows much about the area. The government is of the Congress party and he may have been mistaken. I will consider it an achievement if they can identify any of our workers behind the attack.”

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Whatever the statement they will file, action will be taken accordingly.”