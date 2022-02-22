BJP, Badals, Capt can’t form govt in Punjab even if they unite: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Badals-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not be able to form government in Punjab even if they unite.

The AAP’s chief ministerial candidate was referring to an interview given by Union home minister Amit Shah to a private news channel, in which he reportedly hinted towards prospects of a post-poll alliance with the old ally SAD in case of a fractured mandate in Punjab. The BJP is already in a pre-poll alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, floated by Captain Amarinder, and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

In a release, Mann said the SAD, BJP and Capt Amarinder had betrayed farmers, labourers and people of Punjab, and voters had rejected these traditional parties from the very beginning. “Traditional parties in the lure of power are trying to unite and prevent the AAP from forming government. That is why BJP leader Amit Shah and other leaders, including Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, are making moves and hinting at a coalition to form government in the state,” he alleged.

Stating that these traditional parties won’t be able to form the government “no matter how strong and old their alliance is”, the Sangrur MP further alleged: “Claims made by these leaders (Shah and Majithia) proved that the SAD severed ties with the BJP only to get votes of farmers, labourers and common Punjabis, when the truth was that the two parties were on the same page always.”