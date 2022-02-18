BJP eyes urban, SC votes in farm stir heartland Sangrur, Barnala

The BJP has been eyeing urban and Scheduled Caste (SC) votes in Sangrur, Dhuri and Barnala amidst farmers’ anger against the Central government over “unfulfilled promises” after their agitation against the three farm laws.

However, the BJP nominees claimed that they are getting a huge response and the party will form the government in the state.

The saffron party fielded Sangrur district chief Randeep Singh Deol from the Dhuri segment against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

“The entire Dhuri town wants the BJP. I have visited all villages of the segment and voters hailing from the SC community will vote for the party. We used to address meetings of hundreds of people in the SC community on a daily basis. They accused other parties of using their name, but never paid heed to their welfare,” said Deol.

On February 14, farmers staged a protest in Barnala town against the visit of railway minister Piyush Goyal who addressed an election meeting in favour of party candidate Dhiraj Dadhahur. Besides, members of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) opposed Sangrur BJP candidate Arvind Khanna in Gharachon village on February 12.

“People are leaving the Congress not even in Sangrur but across the nation. I am getting a huge response and the BJP will form the government in Punjab. The public wants a good party. I have not faced any protest so far,” said Khanna.

Dadhahur said, “There is no personal opposition. Goyal campaigned for me. I have been holding meetings in villages and towns. We will win with a huge margin.”

The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), Bhawanigarh block leader, Manjeet Singh said they raised slogans and showed black flags to Khanna in Gharachon. “The BJP government has not withdrawn FIRs against farmers in Delhi and the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri are not punished so far,” said Singh.

