BSP supremo Mayawati backs Pal as official candidate from Nawanshahr

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday appeared before the Nawanshahr returning officer through video conference and backed the candidature of party’s official nominee, Nachhatar Pal, from the assembly segment in Punjab.

On Tuesday, the BSP was left red-faced after NRI philanthropist Barjinder Singh Hussainpur filed nomination papers as its candidate from Nawanshahr, even as the party had announced Pal’s name. The BSP Punjab unit had then approached the returning officer (RO) to challenge Hussainpur’s nomination.

Counsels of both the BSP and Hussainpur on Wednesday pleaded their cases before the RO, Baljinder Singh Dhillon, who is likely to announce the final verdict on Thursday. While BSP state affairs in-charge Randhir Beniwal and state president Jasvir Singh Garhi were present before the RO along with Pal, Hussainpur didn’t appear in person and was represented by his counsel only.

The BSP’s counsel, while addressing the media, said that Mayawati had issued the party’s official supporting letter only to Pal and the information had been shared with the Election Commission through an email. Both Beniwal and Garhi also filed their affidavits before the RO and backed Pal as the official candidate.

As confusion persisted, BSP supremo Mayawati appeared before the RO through video conference late in the evening, and clarified that Pal was the only official candidate. She also filed her written statement in his favour.

Though Hussainpur’s counsel claimed that the NRI philanthropist had used genuine documents while filing his nomination papers, Beniwal and Garhi claimed the party’s official supporting letter submitted by him was fake and sought legal action against him. On Tuesday evening, Hussainpur had released a statement that he was informed about his candidature by the party high command on Monday night. “I was also surprised. I may withdraw my nomination tomorrow if the party wants so,” he had said, adding that someone might have tricked him.

