Punjab polls: Channi clarifies ‘UP ke Bhaiye’ remark, says comment misconstrued

Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was heard saying in a viral video,"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state"
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT File)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday clarified his ‘UP, Bihar ke bhaiyo’ remark which has triggered a massive political storm in the poll-bound state. Alleging that his statement was being misconstrued, Channi told news agency ANI,"All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date,have toiled & taken it on path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it."

“I was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here. Punjab is as much of the people of UP-Bihar, Rajasthan and elsewhere, who come here & work, as much as it is ours. So, it is not right to present it in any other manner.”In a viral video that has created a massive controversy, Channi was heard saying,"Priyanka is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state."Priyanka, who was seen standing and nodding in agreement, defended the chief minister saying he meant Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all out attack on the Congress over Channi's remarks. Invoking Dalit icon Guru Ravidas who was born in Varanasi and Guru Gobind Singh who was born in Patna, the prime minister accused the Grand Old Party of pitting people of one region against another. Punjab goes to polls on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. Punjab Assembly Election coverage

