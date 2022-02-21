Charanjit Channi’s comments weigh heavily on migrant voters’ minds

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi may have put his foot in the mouth when he made the remarks that were largely construed as “anti-migrant”, prompting the Congress to issue a quick clarification that the comments were aimed at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but it seems the migrants in Ludhiana won’t be forgetting it any time soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Migrants constitute a considerable chunk of voters in Samrala, Sahnewal, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central and Ludhiana North constituencies, where a large number of industries are based. Many say they are deeply hurt by the CM’s comments.

“Some of us have been living and working here for decades, and are still termed as outsiders. The CM’s comments were rude and derogatory. I won’t be voting for him,” said Deepak Kumar, a Bihar native who had reached BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School to cast his vote.

“We aren’t just natives of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, we are Indians first, and that gives us the right to reside in any part of the country.”

So what does Kumar expect of the next government? “Inflation is making life difficult for the poor. That should be addressed first. Also, the government must reduce the school fee for children of migrants. Medical facilities should also be free.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal, another migrant from Bihar, after casting her vote, expressed fury over Channi’s comments. “No one has ever discredited us like Channi did. Congress will have to pay the price for Channi’s statements,” she said.

Moti Lal Pradhan, a leader of migrants residing in Shanti Nagar, claimed that he requested a Congress leader to help with voter registration of around 200 migrants from Bihar and UP but he refused.

“The leader was already perturbed with Channi’s comments and knew that his remarks had hurt the migrants who would not vote for him at any cost. He therefore refused to help them get registered as voters,” Pradhan added.

A criminal complaint was filed against the CM in a local court on Friday by the son of a migrant labourer from Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON