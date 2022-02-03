Congress will provide better future to Punjab youth: Hardik Patel

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday said that the party will provide best possible opportunities to Punjab’s youth for their better future.

Patel, who was in Jalandhar, addressed a press conference along with Punjab cabinet minister Pargat Singh, who is seeking re-election from Jalandhar Cantt assembly seat.

The Congress leader from Gujarat also attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal over 10 years of alleged “misgovernance”, terming its rule from 2007 to 2017 as one plagued with hooliganism and arrogance of Akali leaders.

Alleging a nexus between police, politicians and drug peddlers during that period, Patel said the Congress after winning the 2017 elections did a lot of work to eradicate drug problem and provide employment to the youth.

U’khand polls: Sidhu not on the list of star campaigners

chandigarhThe list of 30 star campaigners released by the Congress on Wednesday for the state polls in Uttarakhand has become a talking point in political circles in Punjab.

The reason: the name of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, a star campaigner for the party in other states also in the past, is missing from it. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s name is on the list, though.

Punjabi facing neglect under Delhi’s Kejri govt: SAD

The SAD on Wednesday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately insulting the Panthic culture and values as well as Punjabi language through continued neglect and discrimination by the Delhi state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president, challenged AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann to a live debate on the issue. Bains said he held no grouse against Kejriwal as he is a non-Punjabi and “known hater” of everything that concerns Punjab, and questioned Mann’s silence on the alleged discrimination against his mother tongue.