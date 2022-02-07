Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Dev D star Mahie Gill, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP
punjab assembly election

Dev D star Mahie Gill, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP

Bollywood actor wants to improve the lot of girls in Punjab, while Dhaliwal, once a critic of the BJP over the farm laws, says he was inspired by the PM’s vision for the state
Actors Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal (both wearing BJP scarves) after joining the party in the presence of Union minister and Punjab BJP election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Actors Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal (both wearing BJP scarves) after joining the party in the presence of Union minister and Punjab BJP election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Monday.
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 02:35 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister and the party’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat in Chandigarh on Monday.

Dev D star Mahie Gill is an award-winning actress, while Dhaliwal is often seen in the role of a villain in Punjabi films.

Gill said she wanted to serve the people of Punjab, especially girls, and had joined the BJP because it was the only party that could serve Punjab better. “I want to do something for girls. I want to raise issues related to girls. Now, I have got a medium to do so,” she said.

Dhaliwal was a critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farm protests but said he chose to join the party after listening to the PM’s vision for Punjab. “That is the main reason behind my change of heart,” said the actor, who has been part of Punjabi films such as Thana Sadar, Jinde Meriye Dilaawar, Angrej, Punjabian Da King Balraj Singh, and Saab Bahadar, among others.

Besides Dev D, Mahie Gill has been seen in movies such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Durgamati, Pann Singh Tomar, Dabangg, and Gulaal.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam was also present at the function.

Monday, February 07, 2022
