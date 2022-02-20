Ferozepur Cong MLA’s aide booked for murder bid on BJP rival

Ferozepur City market committee chairman and an aide of sitting Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki was among those booked for attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked Ferozepur Urban BJP candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in the town on the eve of the assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: AAP worker injured in clash with BJP supporters in Ferozepur

Tarsem Singh of Attari village under Ferozepur Urban assembly segment informed the police on Saturday that Sodhi was attacked when he was returning from his house.

He said Sukhjinder Singh Attari, the Ferozepur market committee chairman and an aide of Pinki, accompanied with more than 150 men armed with sharp-edged weapons allegedly attacked Sodhi and his convoy.

“Dilman Singh, Bhupinder Singh and 15 supporters of Rana sustained injuries, while five of their vehicles were also damaged,” he said. Rana, however, escaped unhurt.

Besides Sukhjinder, the police have named three people, including his brother Davinder, in the FIR. The case has also been registered under 150 unidentified persons under Sections 307, 341, 427, 148 and 148 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}