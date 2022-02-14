Give one more chance to Channi, Priyanka appeals to voters in Zirakpur

National general secretary of the All India Congress Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said people should give one more chance to Charanjit Singh Channi to give a new direction to Punjab.

Gandhi, who took out a road show in Zirakpur in support of Congress’ Dera Bassi candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon said, “Channi has proved his sympathetic attitude towards Punjabis by taking several decisions concerning common people within just 111 days. He is obsessed with Punjab and has a plan in his mind.”

During the two-hour road show, she appealed to the people to vote for Punjab. “Mahaul acha lag rha hai, sarkaar humaari aaegi (ambience appears conducive for Congress’ win). The number of people gathered at the rally shows Congress has the support to form the next government in Punjab. I want to tell people of Punjab that they should cast their vote for Punjab, as the government must run from Punjab,” Priyanka said, adding that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power, it will run the government from Delhi, not Punjab.

“It is true kahin raaste mein bhatak gaye the (we lost our way somewhere). Punjab’s government was being run from Delhi and that too via the BJP-led Centre. When we got to know, we changed the CM and chose one from a humble background. Now look, how much he has done for Punjabis in just 111 days,” the politician said.

Earlier, Priyanka, who took out the road show from Gurdwara Nabha Sahib towards VIP Road, was greeted amid drum beats by Congress leaders and workers. Apart from Dhillon, she was accompanied by senior Haryana Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, women, though less in number, were the most enthusiastic supporters, walking several kilometres along with the road show.

Acknowledging their support, Priyanka stopped her vehicle momentarily, signalled a group of women to hand over their tricoloured balloons and released them in the air.

Waiting for hours, harried residents leave empty handed

While a crowd had been awaiting Priyanka’s arrival for hours to pitch their grievances, once she reached Zirakpur around 4.15pm, she waved and threw wrist bands at people, but didn’t interact with them.

Among the crowd was eight-year-old Siddhi Sharma, who wanted to raise the stray dog menace in Zirakpur with the politician.

“Stray dogs are a major issue in our area. I wanted to ask Priyanka if she can solve the problem and make our society stray-dog free?” said the Class 3 student, who was previously bitten by a stray dog.

Other residents said they will only vote for the candidate who will ensure resolution to the broken roads, and poor drainage network and water supply.

While residents on foot couldn’t share their grievances with the Congress leaders, those in vehicles were stuck in an hour-long jam as the road show traversed through busy roads. The logjam was finally cleared after Priyanka left for the airport around 5.15pm.

Commuters stuck in a traffic jam in Zirakpur due to the two hour-long road show. (Sant Arora/HT)

