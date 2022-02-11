Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur bats for ‘double-engine’ government in Punjab ahead of assembly elections

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said “double engine” government is the best bet for Punjab while questioning the credibility of the freebies being announced by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jai Ram said Punjab is burdened by under ₹3-lakh crore debt and under such circumstances, it was difficult to imagine from where the opposition parties will raise funds to fulfil these promises.

He said, Punjab needs a development model that will help it generate revenue and the best bet is electing a party to power that can work in close coordination with the Centre.

“The Modi government at the Centre is so cooperative and forthcoming that before we reach back Simla from Delhi, sanctions and approvals for projects are there,” he said.

To a question on drugs, the Himachal CM said his government was working in close coordination with the Punjab government. “During the last four years, the state (HP) has launched a crackdown against contrabands and also brought a more stringent law against drug traffickers,” he said.

‘Channi should have quit after PM’s security breach’

In Jalandhar, Jai Ram said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should have resigned on moral grounds after the security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab on January 5. Addressing a well-attended public meeting in support of Manoranjan Kalia, the BJP candidate from Jalandhar Central, Jair Ram said, “It was a gross failure of law and order where a country’s Prime Minister could not reach the venue of a public function.

He referred to the long and deep-rooted relationship between “elder brother” Punjab and Himachal. “Punjab and Himachal have been there for each other,” he said.