Hot seat: Malerkotla Muslim-majority segment heading for high-pitched battle

Malerkotla: Into its first election after being declared the 23rd district of Punjab, Malerkotla, a Muslim-majority segment, is heading for a high-pitched political battle with the entry of Punjab Lok Congress into the ring.

Traditionally, electors in Malerkotla have invariably reposed faith in the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), but this time, the Aam Aadmi Party’s presence in the assembly segment has set new political dimensions. In the last five elections, the Congress has won thrice, while SAD represented the segment twice.

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has added spice to the contest as it has fielded former MLA Farzana Alam, wife of ex-IPS officer Mohammad Izhar Alam.

Families of two former IPS officers — Mohammad Mustafa and Mohammad Izhar Alam — had been at the core of the political slugfest in the segment. Mustafa’s wife, cabinet minister Razia Sultana, is the sitting MLA and is in the fray on the Congress ticket this time too. The SAD has fielded Nusrat Ekram Khan Bagga, who won the seat in 1997, while the AAP has picked Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman to take on challenge.

Among the major issues, the development of Malerkotla as a district holds the key as civic amenities, including sewerage and safe drinking water, are in a deplorable state.

The Congress government has announced a slew of projects, including setting up of a medical college, government degree college and construction of a new bus stand.

Mustafa leading wife’s campaign

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, who is now the principal strategic adviser to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, is leading the campaign for his wife Razia and has labelled himself as the key speaker at public gatherings and rallies. Mustafa also credited himself for earning a district status for Malerkotla.

“It is my election and I have to ensure that all the issues concerning the Muslim community are touched upon. I have nurtured this segment. It is important to bring the national narrative when it comes to campaigning in Malerkotla. We have to fight the divisive forces,” says Mustafa.

However, the former DGP’s aggressive approach has landed him in trouble many times. He has been recently booked for giving a provocative speech at a public gathering.

Once a staunch supporter of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Razia and her husband switched their loyalties to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

AAP gaining pace, SAD, PLC not far behind

After securing over 17,000 votes in the 2017 election, the AAP has hit the ground with more confidence and public support this time. The announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate, who is contesting from neighbouring Dhuri constituency, has given a boost to the party in Malerkotla.

AAP candidate Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman, who was earlier associated with the BSP and got 2,236 votes in 2012, is getting support from the youth, who are coming in large numbers to attend AAP rallies.

Meanwhile, for Farzana Alam, it is more of regaining lost political career after she was denied ticket by the SAD in 2017. She represented Malerkotla during SAD-BJP tenure from 2012-2017. After remaining politically inactive after 2017, she joined Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress in December last year. SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who also represented the segment as a Sangrur MP, is actively campaigning for her.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had held multiple rallies in favour of party candidate Nusrat Khan Bagga in the segment. The SAD is betting on its core vote bank in rural areas. Sukhbir had recently targeted Mohammad Mustafa for playing divisive politics and accused him of giving provocative speeches to disturb law and order.

