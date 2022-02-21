Ludhiana | Candidates turn early birds, exude confidence after casting votes

Following weeks of tireless campaigning, a majority of election-bound candidates—mostly from prominent parties—arrived early at voting centres on Sunday, casting their vote within the first half an hour.

Concerned about the overall arrangements in their respective constituencies, including possible disruptions in the law-and-order situations, candidates were later seen touring the assembly segments to keep a vigil.

Those who casted their votes early in the morning included Congress Ludhiana (West) candidate and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu; Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and Atam Nagar candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains; Bains’s elder brother contesting from Ludhiana (South) Balwinder Bains; Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Ludhiana (West) candidate Maheshinder Grewal among others.

Setting an example for others to exercise their right to vote, Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tiwari also casted his vote in the city on Sunday, as his permanent address is of Pakhowal road, near the railway crossing.

Tiwari urged the voters to keep in mind the issues of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat while voting, adding that people should choose the government by keeping in mind the challenges being faced by the state, farmers and Punjbais.

Casting his vote along with elder brother Balwinder Bains, son Ajaypreet Singh and other supporters, Simarjeet Bains appealed to the residents of the state to exercise their right to vote and support candidates who have been working to eradicate corruption from the society.

“Despite the attempts by the opposition to create hurdles through violence, people have already made up their mind to cast their vote for LIP,” said Bains.

Tiwari and Bains were also seen waiting for their turns in the queue, projecting an ‘aam aadmi’ image. A picture of the Bains brothers taking their mothers’ blessings before casting their vote also went viral on social media.

Exuding confidence after casting his vote, former cabinet minister Ashu said he was confident of a third win as he had sought votes on the basis of development that has been carried out in the constituency in the past. He added that Congress will form government in the state for the second consecutive time.

His opponents, however, offered different views, saying that the people of the state see through Congress’ corrupt practices and wanted change.

SAD-BSP candidate contesting against Ashu, Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The people of state have voted for stability and a bright future, which SAD has promised. Ashu has been indulged in corrupt practices and people are aware of the same.”