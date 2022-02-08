Ludhiana | Sukhbir hits out at Bains, says all goons should be kept inside jail

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday slammed Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for his alleged involvement in a violent attack in Atam Nagar on Monday and said all goons should be kept inside jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the sidelines of a rally in Gopal Nagar, in favour of party candidate from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Badal said the law had finally caught hold of Bains.

Criticising the Congress government for patronising Bains, he said the reluctance of police in registering an FIR in the rape case and arresting the LIP leader emboldened his confidence that allowed him to go on and terrorise the public of Atam Nagar constituency.

‘Ashu sheltered Bains’

The SAD chief also targeted cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, accusing him of sheltering Bains.

Badal said there were several allegations of corruption against Ashu and on coming to power in Punjab, the SAD government will initiate a probe into all such allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that Ashu was also behind the cancellation of blue cards of below poverty line (BPL) families and also revoked the allotment of many depot licences. “After coming to power, the SAD government will restore these blue card and depot licences,” he said.

Later, Badal addressed a gathering at Jawaddi where he listed out the achievements of the previous SAD regime in the state and added that special emphasis will be laid on girl education and upgrade of infrastructure of government schools, once the SAD government returned to power.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Badal said for nearly a year, farmers kept languishing at the borders of Delhi and over 750 farmers laid down their lives during the protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BJP leaders should be ashamed of themselves, but they are campaigning in rural areas claiming to be sympathisers of farmers,” said Badal.

He added, “I am aghast at the audacity of the BJP. I urge people not to weaken the SAD in rural areas, as it is the only party which has vociferously represented the plight of farmers.”