Merely wearing turban doesn’t make you Sikh: Priyanka takes dig at Modi, Kejriwal

Amritsar/Rupnagar : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that merely wearing a turban on stage doesn’t make them ‘sardar’ (Sikh).

“PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn’t make them Sardars,” said Priyanka in Amritsar.

Holding a roadshow in favour Punab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and MLA Sunil Dutti, who are contesting from Amritsar East and Amritsar North constituencies respectively, Priyanka said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “emerged” from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has an ideology similar to that of the BJP.

Expressing confidence on the formation of Congress government in Punjab, Priyanka said: “I see the enthusiasm in people wherever I go. The public understands that CM Channi and the Congress government will bring development. I’m confident Congress will form government in the state.”

Earlier in the day, she rode a tractor with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Rupnagar district as part of her ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’. Addressing a gathering, she dubbed the BJP and AAP “two sides of the same coin”.

