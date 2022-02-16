Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Merely wearing turban doesn’t make you Sikh: Priyanka takes dig at Modi, Kejriwal
punjab assembly election

Merely wearing turban doesn’t make you Sikh: Priyanka takes dig at Modi, Kejriwal

PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn’t make them Sardars, said Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHTC and Agencies

Amritsar/Rupnagar : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that merely wearing a turban on stage doesn’t make them ‘sardar’ (Sikh).

“PM Modi and Kejriwal come to Punjab and wear turbans on stage. Merely wearing a turban doesn’t make them Sardars,” said Priyanka in Amritsar.

Holding a roadshow in favour Punab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and MLA Sunil Dutti, who are contesting from Amritsar East and Amritsar North constituencies respectively, Priyanka said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “emerged” from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has an ideology similar to that of the BJP.

Expressing confidence on the formation of Congress government in Punjab, Priyanka said: “I see the enthusiasm in people wherever I go. The public understands that CM Channi and the Congress government will bring development. I’m confident Congress will form government in the state.”

Earlier in the day, she rode a tractor with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Rupnagar district as part of her ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’. Addressing a gathering, she dubbed the BJP and AAP “two sides of the same coin”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP