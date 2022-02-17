Not a village in Punjab where migrants don’t work: Modi on Channi remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for making the remark against “UP, Bihar ke bhaiye” while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cheered him on, saying there isn’t a single village in the state where migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar do not work.

Addressing his third and final rally in the border constituency of Abohar in Fazilka district before Punjab goes to the polls on Sunday, Modi said: “The Congress always pits people of a region against others. Congress CM Channi gave a statement that was applauded by a member of a family in Delhi. Who are they insulting? There is not one village here where people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar don’t work.”

The Prime Minister went on to accuse the Congress of betraying farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations. “History is witness to the fact that the Congress has always betrayed farmers. There was a long-pending demand to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. They sat on those files and kept lying. When we formed our government at the Centre, we implemented those recommendations.”

He said Punjab needed a government that drew inspiration from patriotism and worked for the development of the state. “The BJP has come before you with dedication, with the resolve of security and development of Punjab,” he said.

Modi lauded the Bishnoi community’s role in protecting the environment and wildlife. Abohar and adjoining segments in Fazilka district have a sizeable population of Bishnois.

Abohar is the heartland of the Hindi-speaking belt in Punjab, where BJP legislator Arun Narang is hoping to retain the seat. The saffron party has a traditional following in the Bagri area since the first election of undivided Punjab in 1951. The BJP won from the semi-urban constituency on six occasions and the Congress retained the seat in nine elctions. Narang, who defeated Sunil Jakhar, then Punjab Congress chief in a close contest in 2017, is pitted against Jakhar’s nephew Sandeep Jakhar this time.

