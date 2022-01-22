Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / On question of Punjab Congress CM face, Navjot Sidhu says this
punjab assembly election

On question of Punjab Congress CM face, Navjot Sidhu says this

In a Twitter poll conducted by an aide of Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi won the maximum votes as the Congress' CM face in Punjab Assembly Election 2022. 
Sidhu said he has full faith in the party high command.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Talking about the CM face of the Congress in Punjab for the upcoming assembly election, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he has full faith in the party's high command which will take the decision after analysing the qualities of every possible candidate. "Congress will take this decision after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. We will accept the decision taken by the party high command," Sidhu told ANI.

As the battle for Punjab intensifies with the AAP campaigning at full throttle, the CM face of the Congress, the ruling party in the state, remains a dubious issue with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu both being the contenders for the top job. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar's name has also surfaced in the game.

Full coverage of Punjab Assembly Election 2022

On announcing the CM face like the party did last time with Amarinder Singh, Channi recently said he is in favour of declaring a CM face before the election. "Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost and before that when they gave (CM candidate) we won and when they did not declare candidate we lost. This time they should give. Sidhu is also saying that they should declare," Channi earlier said.

RELATED STORIES

In a Twitter poll, conducted by Rahul Gandhi's aide Nikhil Alva, Channi has won the CM face race with 68.7% votes in favour of Channi, 11.5% in favour of Sidhu, 9.3% in favour of Sunil Kumar Jakhar and 10.4% favouring that there is no need for a CM face. The party put out a video a few days ago seemingly projecting Channi as the CM face.

The party, however, took a stand that it would contest the election under collective leadership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charanjit singh channi navjot singh sidhu
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP