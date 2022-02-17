Poll buzz: AAP releases special manifesto for Amritsar East

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP candidate Dr Jeevan Jyot Kaur issued a special election manifesto for the Amritsar East seat, where the latter is pitted against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Releasing the “Sankalp Patra”, Sisodia said Sidhu’s “Punjab model” is only about him, and “there is nothing for the common people of Punjab, and especially women and youth in Amritsar East segment.

No boycott, up to people to vote: Ugrahan

Just three days before polling, farmers’ union BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) is holding a massive rally in Barnala on Thursday. Claiming they are not boycotting the elections, union chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan advised people to focus on agitations instead of pinning hopes on the current political system.

“We are the most democratic organisation. Our leadership will not extend support to any party, but the cadre may cast votes using their wisdom... We need to focus on struggles to build pressure on governments to push our demands,” he said.

Langah organises rally in support of SAD nominee

Excommunicated by the Akal Takht over a sleazy video row, former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Wednesday organised a rally in support of SAD candidate from Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur) Ravikaran Singh Kahlon. The rally was held at Kalanaur falling in the constituency.

Kahlon also addressed this rally. As his son was seeking the party ticket from here, Langah had remained silent till now and extended support to Kahlon just recently.

DPRO turns singer to attract voters

Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, 41, who is Moga’s district public relations officer, on Wednesday released a song on voters’ awareness, titled “Pauni Vot Zaruri Aa”. Deputy commissioner Harish Naya and election observers were present on the occassion.

“Every voter should take part in this festival of democracy. Every effort is being made to ensure maximum participation,” said Nathowal, who has sung the word written by Jagdev Maan and composed by Jassi Nihaluwal.

Sikh intellectuals’ body backs Sidhu

A group of Chandigarh-based Sikh intellectuals under the banner of Kendri Guru Singh Sabha on Wednesday announced to support Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in elections on the issue of Kartarpur corridor. They camped in the Amritsar East assembly segment, where Sidhu is pitted against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia, to campaign for him.

“When a wide spectrum of politicians were toeing the ultra-nationalist line and opposed the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Sidhu stood for the corridor and better relations with Pakistan,” they said while addressing a press conference.

