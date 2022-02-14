Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Poll buzz: Farmers protest against Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers staged a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited Patiala on Sunday. The farmers took out a protest march towards the rally venue but were stopped by the police
Police personnel stop farmers during a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit, in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Farmers under the banner of various unions staged a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited Patiala on Sunday. The farmers took out a protest march towards the rally venue but were stopped by the police near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Farmers blamed the Central government for not fulfilling the promises made at the time of rolling back the three farm laws. Manjit Singh, district president, BKU (Ugrahan) said they are continuing their protest against BJP leaders for “betraying” farmers this time too.

Caught on camera distributing freebies

Hoshiarpur Minutes before singer-cum-actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari arrived in Chohal on Sunday to address an election rally in favour of the BJP, a Ford Endeavour stopped outside the venue, and a man alighted with some packets in his hands. He waved to a group of migrant women and children waiting on the roadside for the actor to come. Initially, the crowd did not understand to whom he was gesturing but realising that he wanted to give something to them, they ran towards the SUV and grabbed the freebies, woollen sweaters. Later, the SUV owner drove away little knowing that his ‘benevolent’ act had been caught on camera.

Priyanka’s special gift to Dhuri girl

Dhuri Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi gave wristbands with the slogan “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun” (I am a girl, I can fight) to a girl during an election campaign at Rajo Majra village of the constituency on Sunday. Accompanied by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, Priyanka went to a farm and had lunch there. They also visited a house where she met women members of the family. “Priyanka met me and asked about my studies. She is very down-to-earth. She gave me four wristbands with the slogan “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun” written on it,” said Jashanpreet Kaur of Rajo Majra village.

