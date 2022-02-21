Poll buzz: Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia cross paths at polling booth, exchange pleasantries

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia exchanged brief pleasantries as they come face to face at a polling booth in the Verka area of Amritsar East. Both are competing with each other for the Amritsar East assembly seat. As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area of the city, he came across Majithia, who was emerging out of the booth and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries. Majithia also came across with bureaucrat-turned-politician Jagmohan Singh Raju, the BJP candidate from Amritsar East constituency, and the two met warmly.

Eco-friendly booths, cultural legacy add to new-age polls

Faridkot Unlike previous elections, this time the assembly polls are being conducted with a different milieu at Faridkot district by displaying the state’s cultural legacy, which includes farm equipment and ‘charkha’, besides setting up eco-friendly polling stations that have become a new attraction for the voters. Adding cultural touch, a model polling booth at Dal Singh Wala village in the Jaitu assembly segment was decorated with traditional farm equipment like sickle, spade, winnower along with ‘charkha’, traditional bed and mud pot.

Irked over closing of railway crossing, 2 Garhshankar villages boycott polling

Hoshiarpur Voters of Basiala and Rasulpur villages in the Garhshankar assembly segment of Hoshiarpur district boycotted polling in protest against the closing of a railway crossing. They said their grievance was ignored by the railway authorities, local administration and political representatives and their indifference compelled them to stay away from the polling process. Instead of voting, people held a sit-in near the railway crossing. Garhshankar falls in the Anandpur Sahib Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Congress’ Manish Tewari.

