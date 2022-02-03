Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Poll code: 3.76 lakh licensed weapons deposited in Punjab
punjab assembly election

Poll code: 3.76 lakh licensed weapons deposited in Punjab

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said since imposition of the model code, valuables worth 313.44 crore have been seized till Tuesday
Complying with the model code of conduct imposed for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20, at least 3.76 lakh licensed weapons were deposited in the state till Wednesday, said Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju .
Complying with the model code of conduct imposed for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20, at least 3.76 lakh licensed weapons were deposited in the state till Wednesday, said Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju .
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Complying with the model code of conduct imposed for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for February 20, at least 3.76 lakh licensed weapons were deposited in the state till Wednesday.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said since imposition of the model code, valuables worth 313.44 crore have been seized till Tuesday. Giving details, Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 28.91 lakh litres of liquor worth 15.49 crore, the enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic drugs amounting to 276.51 crore and have confiscated unaccounted cash of 20 crore.

The CEO revealed that as many as 1,209 vulnerable hamlets have been identified and 2,906 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1,990 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He said 891 persons have been taken into preventive custody.

A total of 2,731 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 15 cases is under process. As many as 16,448 nakas are operational across the state, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out