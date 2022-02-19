Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Poll code: Gurdaspur accounts for 30% seizures in Punjab
punjab assembly election

Poll code: Gurdaspur accounts for 30% seizures in Punjab

According to figures compiled by various enforcement agencies, seizures worth 450 crore have been made since the poll code was imposed in Punjab on January 8
A look at seizures and poll code violation complaints in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh

Gurdaspur district topped the chart in terms of seizures made by different enforcement agencies deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check the flow of drugs, illicit liquor and unaccounted cash and gold ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

According to figures compiled by various agencies till Friday, seizures worth 450 crore have been made since the model code of conduct was imposed in the state on January 8. The border district of Gurdaspur alone accounts for 140-crore seizures, with drugs amounting to 136.5 crore.

Both Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Punjab Police teams seized drugs worth At 353 crore — nearly 80% of the total seizures — with other border districts chipping in with 48 crore (Fazilka), 34.7 crore (Ferozepur), 33.6 crore (Amritsar) and 30.5 crore (Pathankot).

When it came to illicit liquor, excise and police teams made seizures worth 7.1 crore in Ferozepur district, highest across the state. Ludhiana followed with 5.8 crore, while the state logged a total of 18.1-crore liquor seizures.

Amritsar, Ludhiana top gold, cash seizures

Meanwhile, the enforcement agaencies seized unaccounted gold worth 52.4 crore and cash worth 26.5 crore in violation of the poll code.

According to data shared by the ECI, the income tax teams seized precious metal worth 29.4 crore in Amritsar and 23 crore in Ludhiana, with the two districts accounting for all such seizures in the state.

Separate teams of the state police and enforcement directorate were constituted to keep surveillance on the cash flow. At 6 crore, Ludhiana also topped the list of unaccounted cash seizures. Meanwhile, in a single haul in Sangrur district, an ED team seized 4 crore cash. Even Fatehgarh Sahib recorded 4-crore cash seizures.

85% complaints about posters, banners

The ECI also received 15,916 complaints of various poll code violations during campaigning by parties and candidates in fray. While 3,532 complaints were found bogus, 12,364 were disposed of.

At 13,505, most complaints concerned display of election material, such as posters and banners, without the commission’s permission.

Another 182 complaints were about vehicles in convoys without permission, 118 on distribution of gifts and coupons, 81 regarding illegal display of firearms, 74 for communal speech and 61 against liquor distribution.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
