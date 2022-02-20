Punjab assembly elections: Candidates make final push to convince voters in Mohali

A day before the Punjab assembly elections, candidates from the three constituencies of Mohali district campaigned from door to door on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters.

Campaigning for the elections ended on Friday.

Congress candidate from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, went from door to door in Phase 7 and urged people to vote for performance and not promises.

He said that all pending projects will be completed if they are voted into power.

Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Mohali candidate, appealed to residents of the constituency to move away from traditional parties and support the morcha.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh attended the birthday celebrations of filmmaker Jarnail Ghuman and urged people to vote for them to make a new Punjab.

Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon said, “We have faith that people will vote for the Congress on February 20, as they know that other parties cannot bring development and only make hollow promises,” he said.

NK Sharma, the joint candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party from Dera Bassi, said that he will always fight for the rights of the constituency.

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, also appealed to the residents of the area to cast their vote for a new Punjab.