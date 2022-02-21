Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab assembly elections: Dera Bassi residents line up for better future

Better infrastructure, development, security and creation of jobs were the top agenda for residents who cast their votes for the Punjab assembly elections in Dera Bassi
Voters queued up outside a polling booth in Lohgarh village, Zirakpur, on Sunday. Dera Bassi constituency comprises Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Lalru towns. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Better infrastructure, development, security and creation of jobs were the top agenda for residents who cast their votes in Dera Bassi assembly constituency on Sunday.

“We want proper development in Dera Bassi. For long, the town has lagged behind in infrastructure development. The population is increasing and civic infrastructure should also keep pace,” said Isha, 29, who cast her vote at NN Mohan DAV Senior Secondary School.

Another Dera Bassi resident Sadish Nayar, 30, said, “We want political parties to work for the upliftment of people and job creation is a must for that. I am voting for the first time and it is for development.”

In Sanuali village between Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, nearly 30% voters had cast their vote by 12.30pm. Standing in a queue waiting for her turn, Harpreet Kaur, 25, said, “We need better connectivity to our village. For long, we have been promised a wider road linking our village to Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, but it is yet to materialise. We hope the elected candidate works for the development of the area.”

In addition to better infrastructure, the town needs better educational and job opportunities, said Preeti Gupta, 23, a resident of Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, “Our area is adjacent to Panchkula, but there is a vast difference in the infrastructure of the two places. Also, Panchkula and Chandigarh have many good educational avenues and children here have to go to these places, particularly for higher education. Education should be coupled with good jobs options so that children don’t have to migrate from here.”

Satinder Singh, 24, who lives in Dhakoli, said, “Garbage dumping in open near houses, encroachments, low hanging wires, and poor condition of roads are some of the perennial problems of the area. We want these to be addressed at the state level as locally, there is not much expectation.”

