Punjab assembly elections: Mohali voters want end to unemployment, drug menace

Residents who came out to vote in Mohali on Sunday have pinned their hopes on the new dispensation to ensure the development of the city and generate employment.

Ravinder Kumar Bansal, 54, a resident Phase 3B2, said that he expects the next government to address the issue of unemployment and the drug menace in the state. “Secondly, the pending issues of the employees and pensioners should be resolved in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The residents also want the elected legislators to serve the people with honesty. “I expect the new government to be honest and work for the welfare of Punjab. It should keep the well-being of the employees and pension seekers in mind and open new educational institutions and hospitals on priority,” said Nagza Sandhir, 49, who is a teacher and resident of Phase 3A in Mohali.

Mehakpreet Kaur, 27, an IT professional and resident of Phase 5, said, “One of the major issues in Punjab is that most of the youth want to go abroad because there are not enough jobs here. So, the focus should be on generating employment.”

Bhavishya Bhardwaj, 22, a student and resident of Phase 10, said, “As a youngster, I voted for the city’s development. Efforts should be made to bring more industries to Mohali that will help in job generation,” he said.

