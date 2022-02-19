Punjab assembly elections: Notice sent to 10 candidates in Ludhiana for poll code violations

As many as 10 code violations were reported on Saturday despite the Elections Commission of India (ECI) having issued strict guidelines banning all but door-to-door election campaigning.

The candidates were caught advertising their campaign on print and social media, following which the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) has forwarded a notice to returning officers of respective constituencies, informing them about the candidates caught violating the guidelines.

According to the information, the candidates who were caught violating include— Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Jagraon and Samrala candidates Parivar Singh Dalla and Varinder Singh Sekhon; Sanyukt Sangharsh Party’s (SSP) Dakha candidate Harpreet Singh Makhu; Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Atam Nagar and Payal candidates Harish Rai Dhanda and Jaspreet Singh Beeja, all for advertisement in newspaper.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s (SSM) Atam Nagar candidates Prem Mittal and Harkirat Singh Rana; Aam Aadmi Party’s Dakha candidate Dr KNS Kang; Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana (West) candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal and BJP’s Ludhiana (North) candidate Parveen Bansal, meanwhile, were sent notices for campaigning on social media.

According to the 48 hours SOP issued by the ECI, there was a complete ban on campaigning, except door-to-door campaigning, from 6 pm, February 18. As per guidelines all the electronic media advertisements, including the bulk SMS, IVRS and social media have been completely banned for broadcasting starting from 6 pm of Feb 18 to 20.

The order reads that all the print media advertisements to be published during the last 48 hours have to be certified by state-level MCMC (if it is general party propaganda for the entire State) or district level MCMC (if this is for the prospects of the candidate).

Last-ditch effort to woo voters on social media

Despite campaigning having come to an official end, candidates and their supporters did not miss a chance to reach out to the voters a day before voting for the state assembly polls, taking to social platforms on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to sway the public in their favour.

Appealing for support, candidates posted pictures and videos of their past work and poll promises. Posts apprising voters about numbers on particular buttons on EVM allocated to the respective candidate also flooded social media.

Though not much activity was witnessed on candidates’ official pages, their supporters continued campaigning. Separate dedicated pages have been created on social media platforms in canvass support and to hit out at the opposing candidates.

Ludhiana (Central)’s AAP candidate Ashok Prashar Pappi’s supporters created a separate page, ‘Chhote bhai, Dawar tan gya’ (Brother, Dawar will not win this time), flooded with posts slamming sitting MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar for encouraging drug menace and ignoring development.

Appeals through video messages were also made by different candidates across party lines.

While the sitting MLAs were seen seeking votes on the basis of development works done in the last five years, others in the fray have resorted to active criticism of the establishment.

Candidates use random poll surveys to woo voters

Candidates including AAP’s Pappi, Congress’ candidate from Ludhiana (East) Sanjay Talwar among also posted random poll surveys showing a high percentage of projected votes share for themselves in a bid to further attract voters just one day before the election.

In a message posted on the social media, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is contesting to retain Atam Nagar seat, even said the illegal speculative market (satta bazar) is also favouring him, as per the random inputs shared by a few residents.

In his last appeal, Bains said people should not waste their vote as the recent poll surveys have indicated that LIP will win Atam Nagar and Ludhiana (South) seats, further urging the voters to support him and his elder brother Balwinder Bains, who is contesting from Ludhiana (South).

War of words continues in Atam Nagar

In the keenly-contested Atam Nagar segment, the war of words continued between the supporters of LIP’s Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal. Once close aides, the two now form separate groups who have even engaged in violent clashes in the lead-up to the elections.

Karwal’s supporters attacked Bains over the alleged rape case filed against him in the past and his alleged failure to take up development works in the constituency.

Bains’ supporters, meanwhile, claimed that people will vote for Bains as he has been working for the public and has battled to eradicate corruption.

AAP’s New Delhi pitch

AAP candidates resorted to sharing pictures and videos of works done by their party in New Delhi, especially focusing on the projects to upgrade the schools and hospitals. They appealed to the voters to support AAP to ensure such positive changes can be carried out in the state as well.

