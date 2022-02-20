Punjab assembly elections spoil grand wedding plans in Mohali

Assembly polls have played spoilsport in a resident’s grand wedding celebrations planned in Mohali.

After the district administration rejected the petitioner’s application for serving liquor to guests at his son’s wedding on February 19, the Punjab and Haryana high court also turned down his plea.

The petitioner, Jagpal Singh, had approached authorities on January 31 for permission. However, to his shock, on February 4, the Mohali excise officer rejected it.

Responding to the plea, the state’s counsel had argued that under Section 135C (1) of the Representation of The People Act, 1951, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of similar nature can be allowed to be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, shop or any other public or private place 48 hours before conclusion of elections.

The person who contravenes this provision shall face imprisonment up to six months, the government counsel had submitted.

The court was apprised that on February 7, an order was passed by additional chief secretary (taxation), Punjab, according to which 48 hours – from 6pm on February 18 till conclusion of polls on February 20 – had been declared as “dry days”.

As such, the high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Ashok Kumar Verma, while dismissing the plea, observed that the petitioner’s application for allowing him to serve liquor to his guests on February 19 has been rightly rejected by authorities.

Therefore, no case is made out to give directions to the deputy commissioner/collector, Mohali, to consider the petitioner’s representation.

