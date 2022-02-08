Punjab assembly elections: Supplementary randomisation of EVMs completed in all Ludhiana constituencies

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for all 14 constituencies was held in the presence of representatives of political parties and general observers at Bachat Bhawan on Tuesday.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said 19 candidates will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Sahnewal, 18 from Payal, 17 from Ludhiana (South), 15 from Atam Nagar, 14 each from Ludhiana (East) and Samrala, 11 from Gill, 10 each from Khanna, Ludhiana (North), Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, nine from Ludhiana (Central) and eight from Ludhiana (West).

He said one control unit, one ballot unit and one VVPAT of each EVM will be installed in all polling booths in 11 of the 14 constituencies, while as the number of candidates in Sahnewal, Ludhiana (South) and Payal was more than 15, two ballot units, one control unit and one VVPAT will be used at each polling booth here.

Stating that the elections will be held in a free and fair manner, he said the first randomisation of EVMs was done on February 6. The process ensures that no one knows in advance which machine will be allotted to a particular booth.

A total of 175 candidates are in fray for the 14 assembly seats from Ludhiana.