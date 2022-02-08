Punjab assembly elections: Training sessions held for election staff in Ludhiana

In view of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, training sessions for the election staff were held at 14 different locations in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma motivated the election staff to perform their duties with utmost devotion and honesty, and take pride in being tasked with such important work.

He said during the training, the polling parties were educated about the entire election process, their duties, handling of electronic voting machines (EVM) and VVPAT, besides several other aspects of the election process.

One more such training will be organised on February 13 and all staff deputed on election duty should focus on this important task, rather than finding ways to get exemption, he added.