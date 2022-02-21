Punjab assembly elections: What did the youth vote for

As Punjab went to the polls on Sunday, HT caught up with young voters from across the state to know which issue influenced them the most while exercising their franchise for the first time and what should be the next government’s top priorities. Here’s what they had to say:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CHANGE STARTS AT CITIZENS’ LEVEL

Change starts at the level of each citizen. Politicians make many promises during elections, but are nowhere to be seen later. I have voted for the one who was present to help us. Whoever comes to power, I request them to tackle the problem of unemployment by promoting industries. The drug menace is another major issue that needs to be addressed. — Sukhpreet Kaur (20), BCA student, Kotkapura

I’VE VOTED FOR A STABLE GOVT

When the ruling party leaders are busy fighting with each other, how will they focus on development and public welfare? I have voted for a stable government. Its first priority should be education sector. Another focus should be the health sector, as we faced multiple problems during the pandemic. Construction and repair of roads is also due in many areas. —Nividha Gupta (21), college student, Faridkot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

EDUCATION SYSTEM NEEDS AN OVERHAUL

The state’s education system is in a poor shape. I voted for a candidate who I believe will work for better and skill-based education system in the state. Punjab deserves and I hope it gets a government that can come up with an inclusive plan for the overall development of the state in social, educational and economic spheres. — Rajkaran Singh Dhaliwal (21), BBA student, Patiala Urban

WE NEED MORE JOB OPPORTUNITIES

General enthusiasm among the youth for a better future has pushed me to exercise my franchise for the first time. I want such a party to come to power in Punjab that makes its teeming young population employable, creates ample job opportunities for them, works towards a drug-free state and gives a stable and progressive government to its citizens. — Sukhpreet Singh (19), BA student, Patiala Urban

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WANT AN END TO SCOURGE OF DRUGS

There seems to be no end to the drug menace in Punjab. It prompted me to vote in the hope that the new government works towards eradicating the scourge. Besides this major issue, the government should also work towards strengthening the state’s education and healthcare system along with providing skills and jobs to its teeming young population. — Sukhpreet Singh (18), BA student, Bhadaur

GOT FED UP WITH DIVISIVE POLITICS

I am fed with the caste and religion card being played by mainstream parties in Punjab, which prompted me to vote. I want the next government to raise education standards in the state, focus on generating employment for the youth, and control the ever-rising inflation. It will be nice if Punjab could emulate the Delhi model of education. — Ekjot Singh (20), BCom student, Ludhiana West

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEED MORE FOCUS ON RURAL AREAS

I have exercised my franchise hoping for a government that can focus on rural development. Dilapidated roads are leading to many road accidents in my segment. The deteriorating law and order situation also needs attention, with women’s safety being the top priority. Even drug menace is rampant among the rural youth, and needs to be curbed. — Jaswinder Kaur (21), MA student, Gill

GOVT SHOULD WORK ON WOMEN’S SAFETY

The lack of women’s safety is a major concern in the state. I expect the state government to work towards making Punjab’s each nook and cranny safe for women. Moreover, the government health sector is ailing and needs a new lease of life. Being an industrial hub, my constituency Ludhiana also needs foreign investments to reinvigorate production. — Radhika Rana, 20, BCom student, Ludhiana North

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

YOUTH SEEING BLEAK FUTURE IN STATE

I wanted to experience the electoral system first-hand, and it really felt amazing. I want the next government to focus on eradicating drugs and unemployment from the state. The state is seeing massive emigration as youngsters see a bleak future in Punjab, given the limited job opportunities. I also want the new government to pay special attention towards women’s safety. — Jaskaran Preet Kaur (19), IELTS aspirant, Amritsar North

GOVT SHOULD DO MORE FOR FARMERS

I am feeling quite excited that I have taken part in the country’s democratic process, and would wait eagerly for the results. I want the new government to focus on improving the education and health system besides doing more for the agriculture sector in the state. Farmers are not getting adequate prices for their crop, mainly due to bad policies of the government. — Siya Sehgal (18), BVoc student, Amritsar Central

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HEALTH INFRA NEEDS URGENT UPGRADE

I am happy that my vote will play a small part in formation of the new government. Poor health facilities, unemployment and corruption are the three key areas for the new government to deal with on priority. Due to the increasing unemployment, our youth is indulging in drugs. Poor health infrastructure is a sign that we are still an underdeveloped country. — Nitin Joshi (22), Runs eatery, Tarn Taran

GOVT SHOULD WORK FOR COMMON MAN

Exercising my political franchise for the first time, I have voted for change. I want Punjab and its citizens to have a government that foremost works for the common man who brings it to power. The new government will have its work cut out for it — end the scourge of corruption, generate more jobs for the youth and curb pollution. — Gourish Dua (23), BCom student, Jalandhar Central

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

POOR POLICIES FOR YOUTH MADE ME VOTE

The state government’s poor policies for the youngsters, especially in the field of sports, prompted me to exercise my voting right in the assembly elections. The Punjab government must give equal opportunities to all sections of society, including general candidates, in education and jobs. The new government should also provide better sports and education infrastructure for the state’s young population. — Neeraj Sharma (18), Class 12, Adampur

WANT GOVT THAT TREATS ALL EQUALLY

I went through the poll promises of all political parties in fray, and voted for the one that treats everyone equally and doesn’t dole out freebies to influence just a few sections of society. The new government should generate more employment opportunities for the youth and provide educational subsidies and scholarships to all deserving students, irrespective of their background. — Aarti (20), BCom student, Kapurthala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

URBAN SECTOR NEEDS PLANNED DEVELOPMENT

I researched the academic background of all candidates and pre-poll promises of their parties before reaching my decision on who to vote for. Now whichever party or alliance comes to power in the state, it should focus on creating an environment conducive to job creation. The education sector also needs an overhaul while the state’s urban sector needs planned development. — Yatin Kharbanda (19), BSc student, Bathinda City

GOVT SHOULD BRIDGE RURAL-URBAN DIVIDE

Traditional political parties have failed to address emerging challenges in society. I evaluated my choice of the candidate on the basis of their vision for Punjab’s development. The next government should bridge the rural-urban divide. It should provide ample finances to government schools and sports stadiums for development of infrastructure and hiring of well-trained teachers and coaches. Rural healthcare also needs attention. — Anmolpreet Kaur Sidhu, 18, journalism student, Bathinda Rural

Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Parteek Singh Mahal, Anil Sharma, Nikhil Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh and Gagandeep Jassowal