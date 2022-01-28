Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for February 20, on Friday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced him as party nominee on Wednesday.

Senior Badal, who is five times MLA from the Lambi constituency, will file his nomination for the sixth time. Before that, he got elected to the state legislative assembly from the Gidderbaha constituency five times.

Despite his ripe age, he has been continuously meeting people of his home constituency and also visiting their houses. He is also expected to take part in the poll campaign as SAD is planning district-wise rallies to pep up party’s poll prospects.

Despite his restricted role in the day-to-day party affairs, he, however, has been speaking on key issues.

Party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The entire party cadre is charged up with Parkash Singh Badal contesting the poll. It is a big boost for the party and motivates leaders and workers at all levels”.

