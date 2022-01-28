Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for upcoming Punjab assembly polls scheduled for Feb 20, on Friday
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal as party nominee for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for February 20, on Friday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced him as party nominee on Wednesday.

Senior Badal, who is five times MLA from the Lambi constituency, will file his nomination for the sixth time. Before that, he got elected to the state legislative assembly from the Gidderbaha constituency five times.

Despite his ripe age, he has been continuously meeting people of his home constituency and also visiting their houses. He is also expected to take part in the poll campaign as SAD is planning district-wise rallies to pep up party’s poll prospects.

Despite his restricted role in the day-to-day party affairs, he, however, has been speaking on key issues.

Party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The entire party cadre is charged up with Parkash Singh Badal contesting the poll. It is a big boost for the party and motivates leaders and workers at all levels”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP