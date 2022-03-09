Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Sukhbir, Harsimrat visit Golden temple day ahead of Punjab verdict
Sukhbir, Harsimrat visit Golden temple day ahead of Punjab verdict

Punjab Assembly election 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal contested from Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate from Amritsar North coast constituency Anil Joshi addresses at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.&nbsp;(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Amritsar

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a day ahead of the Assembly election results.

The SAD president, a former chief minister, contested from Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab Assembly elections. His wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Lok Sabha MP.

He later said nobody in Punjab would believe in the exit poll predictions for the state that have a clear majority to the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party.

“I think no Punjabi believes the exit polls. Opinion polls and exit polls should be banned. The EC monitors that voters aren't influenced, but nowadays some governments get opinion polls conducted using public money. AAP has done this,” Sukhbir was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place on Thursday. 

Wednesday, March 09, 2022
