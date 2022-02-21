Punjab elections: BJP candidate Rana Sodhi, Congress rival Pinki booked

Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, the BJP nominee from Ferozepur Urban assembly segment, was booked in two cases of poll violation, while a case was registered against his Congress rival Parminder Singh Pinki in their constituency on Sunday night.

Both were booked under Sections 188 (knowingly disobeying order, thereby causing danger of riot) and 171-F of the Indian Penal Code for entering a polling booth with security guards in tow when voting was underway on Sunday.

The polling booth officer had reported the matter of Sodhi entering the booth at Jallo Kee village with his security guards to the police.

Though both Sodhi and Pinki have denied the charge, if proved guilty of exercising undue influence at an election, they will be liable to be jailed for a year or a fine, or both.

On polling eve, Sodhi was booked after he campaigned at his supporter Tarsem Singh’s house at Attari village in the district, violating the model code of conduct. Tarsem Singh was also booked under Section 188 of the IPC.

Narendra Bhargav, the senior superintendent of police at Ferozepur, said that surveillance teams reported violation by both candidates and later according to the directions of election observers, the law took its own course against them.