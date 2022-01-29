Punjab elections: Sidhu in ‘family’ controversy ahead of polls

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, a woman, Suman Toor, who says she is Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister described her brother, Sidhu as a ‘cruel person’ and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father’s death.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh

Toor, who is based in the United States alleged, “Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.”

According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended “everything for the sake of money”. She also said that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two years old.

Meanwhile, a response from Navjot Singh Sidhu on the allegations is still awaited.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

