Punjab polls: Amit Shah visits Ludhiana, Sunday markets disrupted

With the Union home minister holding a rally at the Daresi Ground ahead of the Punjab polls, it was not business as usual for traders in the old city areas, famous for their Sunday Market, as the shops remained closed until afternoon.

With cops directing shopkeepers in the Daresi area to keep their stores closed till the afternoon, citing security reasons, low footfall was seen in Chaura Bazar, AC Market, and Akalgarh Market among other areas, which look forward to the Sunday shoppers, to make sales. Roadside vends in Chaura Bazar and on Railway Station Road also remained closed for most of the day.

Shopkeepers said that business was impacted by up to 50% as the customers, especially those visiting the garment market from other cities and districts, could not reach the markets due to closure of roads by the police. Police barricades were seen near Kapoor Hospital, Partap Bazar, Daresi, Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk, and Lakkar Bridge.

A garment shop owner in Kapoor Market, Daresi, Jaskaran Singh, said,” We were allowed to open shops at around 2pm. Besides, the entry point of the market was blocked, so customers could not venture inside.”

Areas where shops were not ordered shut also reported a low footfall. A shopkeeper, Jagjit Singh of Partap Bazar, said, “How could customers have reached our shops when the approach roads had been blocked by the cops? Low footfall was witnessed in all markets in the old city area due to closure of roads. The market is slowly reviving after suffering due to the pandemic, and now business is suffering due to elections. The market will also stay closed on February 20, election day.”

Underscoring the importance of Sunday Markets, shopkeepers said the sales they make throughout the week, are equivalent to those made on Sunday alone as customers from other cities also visit the market over the weekend.

Chaura Bazar Shopkeepers’ Association general secretary Gurcharan Singh Chann said markets should not be disturbed. “We understand that the police had to ensure the home minister’s security, but was it really necessary to close the shops? They could have inspected the shops and deputed security personnel at entry points.”

Akalgarh Market Garment Association president Manpreet Singh Bunty said leaders should think of the public, before holding rallies, which leads to harassment. There are many shopkeepers who are running businesses on rent. The market is already slow dur to the pandemic, and the rally caused further harassment and losses.”

A shopkeepers in Daresi area, Jassimran Singh, said the rally was organised by the BJP to woo the voters, but it may have had the opposite effect, given the harassment faced by shopkeepers and visitors.