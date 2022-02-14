Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: BJP candidate from Gill constituency attacked
Some people threw bricks at the windshield of the vehicle in which BJP’s Gill candidate Ladhar was travelling
The smashed windshield of BJP Gill constituency candidate SR Ladhar ‘s car on Sunday.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Former bureaucrat and BJP candidate from Gill constituency in Ludhiana SR Ladhar was attacked during campaigning on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at 8pm at Kheri Jhameri village in the Gill constituency when Ladhar was returning after addressing a gathering, said his assistant Satish Kumar.

“Some people threw bricks at the windshield of the vehicle in which Ladhar was travelling,” he said, adding that the attackers were raising slogans of kisan union, Congress and AAP.

Ladhar as rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The BJP leaders, including state vice-president Parveen Bansal, reached the civil hospital and flayed the ruling Congress and police for deterioration of law and order situation in the state.

Farmer leader Harmeet Kadian condemned the incident. He said that some anti-social elements in the disguise of farmers may have attacked Ladhar.

