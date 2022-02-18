Punjab polls: Campaigning to come to end at 6pm on Friday

As the campaigning for Punjab legislative assembly elections, scheduled on February 20, comes to an end at 6pm on Friday, the Election Commission (EC) has asked all star campaigners and non-voters to move out of the polling area by that time.

The EC on Thursday also announced that all rallies and public meetings will end at the scheduled time on Friday, though candidates and their supporters can go for door-to-door silent campaigning after that.

According to chief electoral officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju: “All political leaders, functionaries or party workers who are not registered voters will have to vacate the constituency after the specified time. However the elected MLA of the poll-bound segment should not be asked to leave the area during election, even if they are not a voter of that particular segment.”

An EC officer disclosed that Punjab Police and central paramilitary force personnel will start checking hotels, lodges, community centres and other places to move out the outsiders and non-voters.

Polling for 117 constituencies in the state will be held between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, and for smooth conduct, the EC has deputed three observers to check law and order, expenditure and for general purpose in each of the 23 districts.

The EC has asked all those under security cover to remain in the constituency in which they are the registered voters till the polling day. The state heads of political parties would be allowed to move only between their state party office and residence about which the EC has been informed.

Ban on poll publicity

According to the EC guidelines, broadcasting or propagating election-related material on television channels, radio and newspapers will be prohibited after 6pm on Friday.

“Any such material influencing the voters or speaking about candidates’ prospects or a political party would not be allowed during the 48 hours before the poll,” adds the EC officer, adding that any advertisement being published in newspapers on February 19 and 20 requires a prior certification by the commission.

The EC has also announced a ban on social media advertisements, including bulk SMS and interactive voice response system (IVRS), during the last 48 hours ahead of the polls.

1,000 paramilitary teams on vigil

The EC has formed 1,000 quick reaction teams (QRT) comprising central armed paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF and ITBP, to deal with any kind of law-and-order emergency.

At least 700 companies have been deputed in the state, out of which 650 have arrived and the remaining were reach the poll-bound by Thursday night.

The paramilitary personnel will hold flag marches, and for area domination, static surveillance teams have been constituted across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON