Punjab polls: Channi's ‘UP ke bhaiye’ remark misinterpreted, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday defended Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's ‘UP, Bihar ke bhaiye’ remark which has created a political storm. Priyanka Gandhi was spotted standing next to Channi, nodding in agreement in the viral video shared by several opposition leaders. Now, the Congress general secretary has rushed to Channi's defence, blaming political parties for misinterpreting his statement.“All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling,” Priyanka Gandhi said as per news agency ANI.

In a latest development, Charanjit Singh Channi too clarified his remark, saying that his comment was misconstrued. “I was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here. Punjab is as much of the people of UP-Bihar, Rajasthan and elsewhere, who come here & work, as much as it is ours. So, it is not right to present it in any other manner," Channi told news agency ANI. In a video that went viral yesterday, Channi was heard saying, "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the state."Prime Minister Modi during a rally in Fazilka's Abohar tore into Congress over Channi's remark.

"Congress always pits people of one region against others so that their car keeps on moving. The entire country heard what Punjab chief minister said yesterday and his Delhi family, his 'malik' was clapping. Whom did they insult by that statement? There will not be any village here where our brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are not toiling," PM Modi said.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had also termed the remarks “shameful”. and Union law minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of trying to “divide and rule”.Punjab goes to polls in single phase elections for its 117-member Assembly on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.