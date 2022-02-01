Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams Centre over inflation

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who addressed a joint press conference with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre have failed to control the ever-rising inflation
The Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that during Dr Manmohan Singh tenure’s as Prime Minister, the prices of petrol and diesel did not increase despite the rates of crude oil surged in international markets
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over inflation.

Baghel, who addressed a joint press conference with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre have failed to control the ever-rising inflation. “The rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders have made it tough for the citizens to manage their household expenses,” he said, while listing the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder, pulses and edible oil.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that during Dr Manmohan Singh tenure’s as Prime Minister, the prices of petrol and diesel did not increase despite the rates of crude oil surged in international markets. He also accused the central government of becoming a hurdle when the Chhattisgarh wanted to give benefits to the farmers. “When farmers protested against the three black laws, the Congress party supported them whereas the central government remained stubborn,” he added.

Sidhu spoke about the ‘Punjab Model’, laying down a holistic roadmap to create eight-lakh jobs for the youth of the state and to provide a support system to five-lakh entrepreneurs. “(AAP leader and Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal had promised eight-lakh jobs in Delhi, but has only been able to provide 440 jobs from 2015 to 2020,” he claimed.

The Punjab Congress president said the same man was befooling the people of Punjab by promising 20-lakh jobs without any roadmap, clarity or knowledge. “One must question as to where these jobs are going to be created by the AAP,” he said.

