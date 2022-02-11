Punjab polls: Elect right leader who can take state forward, says Sukhbir

Gurdaspur: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Punjabis to elect the right leader who can take the state forward, saying Punjab has gone back by five years by trusting former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The state also cannot take another risk by reposing faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he further said.

Addressing public meetings in favour of Gurcharan Singh Babbehali of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Kamaljit Chawla of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Dinanagar and Suchha Singh Chhotepur of the SAD in Batala, Badal said, “Electing the right chief minister is very important.” “You have yourself witnessed how Amarinder Singh refused to lead from the front and Punjab went down under his leadership,” he alleged.

He alleged that while Singh’s replacement Charanjit Singh Channi has already been exposed as the leader of a mafia ring after the recovery of ₹10 crore in cash and jewellery from his nephew, AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is a “dummy”.

Badal said in such a scenario the only way forward for Punjabis is to again repose faith in the SAD which is already marching towards a clean sweep in the state in alliance with the BSP. He said people have seen the track record of the erstwhile SAD governments which brought in all-round development, besides unique social welfare benefits, and also assured peace and communal harmony in the state. “The SAD also stands for safeguarding the regional aspirations of Punjabis and it alone has always fought for their rights,” he said.

Asking people not to be taken in by the “mischievous” propaganda of the AAP, Badal claimed that it spent ₹850 crore revenue of the Delhi government on advertisements in Punjab. “Tomorrow, if it annexes Punjab, it will use the treasury to contest elections in other states,” said Badal.