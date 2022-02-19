Punjab polls: Rajnath campaigns for Capt, says only BJP-led NDA can bring change

Patiala: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said people want to create a “Nawa Punjab” and only the BJP-led alliance can bring all-round progress in the state. He was participating in a roadshow taken out by Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh in Patiala on Friday.

Rajnath was canvassing for Amarinder on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

“Participated in a road show for Captain Amarinder Singh ji at Patiala, Punjab today. The people here want to create ‘Nava Punjab’ (new Punjab) and only the BJP-led NDA can bring change,” Rajnath Singh, a senior BJP leader, tweeted after the event.

Amarinder, who was made to resign from the post of Punjab chief minister by the Congress last year and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, is in the fray from his traditional Patiala Urban seat. He campaigned along with his wife Preneet Kaur, the Congress MP from Patiala, and the defence minister, as the three leaders moved in an open vehicle as part of the roadshow.

Addressing a gathering at the end of the event, Rajnath said he had specially travelled from Uttar Pradesh to join Amarinder here.

Appealing to the people to elect Amarinder with a large majority, Rajnath assured that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support, Punjab will make huge progress, if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power.

“The whole nation loves and respects Capt Amarinder’s patriotism and nationalism,” he said and mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has special respect for Amarinder Singh.

Rajnath lashed out at the Congress, saying it had failed the country and that is the reason someone of the stature of Amarinder Singh had to leave the party.

Capt Amarinder expressed gratitude to people of Patiala for coming out of their homes, shops and other business establishments to join his roadshow. He said he was touched and overwhelmed by the love they have always showered at him.

“People of Patiala will always have a special place in my heart as they all belong to my extended family,” he said, urging them to come out of their homes in the same numbers to cast their votes on February 20 too.

(With PTI inputs)